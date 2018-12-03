I am so honored to be around warriors like yourself. Believe me, I know how special this is for a noncombatant. And I’m not wearing the red badge of courage and I’m humbled speaking tonight before you who are God’s warriors. How can I, a man, who’s never felt the blade or the bullet begin to understand the world of those like you who have?

What I do understand and think I might share with you is my love for America. As an immigrant’s son, the grandson of Sam who fled the Reds of Russia, I am truly a man child in the promised land, but we are all now facing a new wave of committed Marxist revolutionaries who detest the American way and vow to tear down all that is good and fair and replace it with evil and unfairness.

Pardon me for being a little political tonight, but I have no way to go any other way. It’s all I can do. It’s all I can think about. Taking from those who created and built up to redistribute to those who gave nothing but hatred and destruction, and behind these hardened aging communist revolutionaries is a new generation. A new generation, one of ignorance and platitudes. Nice children walking into a den of hyenas.

How do we go forward when our warnings have been made to sound quaint and even antique? Our words and wisdom mocked, ridiculed and crucified daily by the legions of the deceit peddlers where fake news and fake history is peddled by fake heroes leading us to becoming a fake nation. The long history of western civilization, tied as it is to Christianity has now been assaulted so that all of its greatness is now tainted with doubt and second-guessing. Where even great religions art, envision the Sistine Chapel ceiling by Leonardo, is mocked by those who could not hold a palette to even a journeyman painter at the that time.

Where those who grunt less than 50 words of English ridicule those who write with a vocabulary of 50,000 words of English. Where those who do higher mathematics are insulted in our schools by those who cannot add two columns of three figures. How do good warriors stand and take this abuse? I’ll quote from Rudyard Kipling’s, ‘If.’ “If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you, if you can trust yourself when all men doubt you, but make allowance for their doubting too, or being hated, don’t give way to hating and yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise. If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue, or walk with kings nor lose the common touch,” that’s how you do it.

I came here tonight to tell you that you are not alone. You are supported by most Americans. Although the fake radical news and the biased social media may not support you, I will tell you the silent majority does and there is more of us than there are of them. If it was not for you heroes and your fallen brothers, we would not be here today. The spiteful communist radicals who put us all down would not have the platform they stand on to spew their hatred. They would be living in the nightmares that they promote, never knowing how great their lives are in the now and how great this country is because of you.

Keep this message alive. Share it with all the soldiers that you know who may not have heard in a long time how thankful America is for the sacrifices they have made. I thank you, the Savage Nation thanks you, America thanks you. God bless America, Borders, Language, Culture.