WILLIE BROWN – SF GATE

The White House announced Savage’s appointment under his non-stage name, Michael A. Weiner, on March 26, which happens to have been House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 80th birthday. Savage is a longtime critic of Pelosi, and you could see his appointment as a backhanded presidential present for the San Francisco Democrat, who was a leading force in transforming the former military base into a national park. I’ve known Michael for years. He will be reflective of everything conservatives would want on that board, but he also has a conservationist streak developed in part from his years of studying and collecting plants. Happy birthday Nancy. This is one gift that is not returnable.