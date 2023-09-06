TRUMP, MUSK, BIDEN, BURNING MAN AND MORE: SAVAGE NEWS OF THE WORLD

Hear the news, views, and reviews that millions have come to rely on in these chaotic times. Hear Savage on the plot to destroy America happening right in front of our eyes; the idol worshippers are flooded at Burning Man; Elon Musk vs. The ADL; How Biden is defrauding us; How the minority crime wave is ravaging American cities and terrorizing the people; The mainstream media is waking up to the truth about Zelensky and Ukraine; The threat of nuclear war. Then, Savage sets the record straight on his stance on the Republican Presidential Race.

