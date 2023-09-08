HOW TO BE HAPPY IN A SAD WORLD?

How can we be happy in a world of despair? Savage warns that seeking happiness can bring us disaster. Hear how we can battle against the dark to carve out contentment in our lives. Savage shares some signature humor to lighten the mood. Today, The Seven Deadly Sins are promoted by the media and our modern society. The Founding Fathers never promised happiness rather the pursuit of happiness. Why man needs to struggle and strive. Listen as Savage reads a manuscript of his story “Kindly Dogs and Kindly Bears.”

To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheMichaelSavageShow