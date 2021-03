CPAC speech shows Trump is the future of the party, even if he is not the nominee; That was our real state of the union address, since Biden didn’t give one; Explains Trumpism which is laid out in Our Fight For America: The War Continues; News of the day; Is an 800-year-old prophecy about world war to follow the covid ‘plague’ about to come true? Cuomo finished, Biden bombing Syria is buried, Fauci continues to fail us; Full Trump Speech

RECENT PODCASTS

MORE PODCASTS … INCLUDING 2020