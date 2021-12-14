Just as there are weight classes in boxing there should be gender differentials in contact sports. Savage solution! 3 classes; MALE , FEMALE TRANSGENDER: Should “trans” women be allowed to compete against biological women in sports? Men & women are physically different, need their own bathrooms and their own sports leagues. Human sex differences go back at least 3 million years, so it’s not a new concept. But the left are confused about basic biology, and insist on a warped sense of “fairness” that allows biological males to compete against women in sports simply because they “feel like it.” In Women’s Rugby biological women are being seriously injured by trans opponents. Where is women’s lib while these young women are LITERALLY trampled by woke-ism? Savage hosts Dr. David Jaquish who is an expert on sports medicine and discusses muscle mass, biomechanics, and bone density. Dr. Jaquish is sounding an alarm that something must be done IMMEDIATELY to protect women’s sports from this warped narrative. Also in this podcast Savage’s Newsmax TVappearance talking about the true cost of electric vehicles, and a special visit to “The Savage Kitchen”.

