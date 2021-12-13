“The more things change, the more they stay the same.” The covid virus is mutating constantly, but the basic facts of viral transmission stay the same. China spread covid to the world in December 2019 by allowing International flights out of Wuhan while curtailing their own domestic air and rail travel. Trump was called a xenophobe for stopping flights from China and for calling it a Chinese virus. Back when children got the “German Measles It was ok to name the country of origin. As an expert on epidemics and public policy Savage speaks with knowledge and passion. His book “Immigrants and Epidemics” was CANCELLED because it might hurt somebody’s “feelings”. His beautiful San Francisco was ravaged by a disease from Africa called AIDS while Anthony Fauci pushed expensive and dangerous drugs instead of public health measures. It’s happening again with covid, with Fauci *still* calling the shots. Under Barack Obama the “Honduran Flu” (EV-D68) ravaged American children with a polio-like paralysis, but the CDC pretends not to know where it came from. Throughout history humans have spread killer diseases to new populations. What’s changed is that our scientific understanding of epidemics has advanced. But what hasn’t changed is that powerful people (Biden, Fauci, Pelosi, etc.) still stand to gain power & riches from them.

