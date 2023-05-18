Hear more scientific based research on the risks associated with marijuana use on Part 2 of this informative podcast. Savage states his expertise in botanical medicine; his many years as a plant hunter. Explains the chemistry and pharmacology & effects on different regions of the mind and body. What is THC and CBD. How cannabinoids act. The methods of consumption and negative health effects of THC. Reads from the many scientific studies which expose the dangerous effects. States should be decriminalized and controlled because proven to be addictive.

