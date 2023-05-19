Hear part 2 of Savage’s conversation with Jack Carr, #1 New York Times bestselling author and former Navy SEAL. His debut novel, The Terminal List, was adapted into the #1 Amazon Prime Video series starring Chris Pratt. Savage and Carr discuss his approach to writing, what else he has in store for TV viewers, and what inspired him to be a Navy SEAL. Savage shares some of his favorite passages from the book and tells Carr why we must have hope for America.

