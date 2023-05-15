A massive new study proves the normalization of cannabis use is an ongoing social disaster. Researchers analyzing the health data of nearly 7 million people have linked weed use to hugely increased mental-illness rates among adolescent males — including as much as a shocking 30% of schizophrenia cases among young men. Savage delivers the facts about marijuana use and what you need to know. Savage entwines history and his own expertise to explain why we should think twice about considering weed as a harmless substance. With decades in botanical medicine, Savage approaches the topic with a sober-minded approach; acknowledging the plant’s uses, but exposing the lies touted by its worshipers.

