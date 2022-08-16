THE TRUTH ABOUT MONKEYPOX; with Dr. Craig Wax – Should We All Live in Fear? episode #469

You’ve seen the headlines, now hear the truth. Is monkeypox the next COVID-19? Who is at-risk for monkeypox? Will medicine once again be weaponized? Savage speaks with Dr. Craig M. Wax on the reality of monkeypox and the state of medical science. Hear from a courageous doctor using true data and science to educate and treat the public. Dr. Wax is a staunch advocate of patient individual rights and a physician’s right to practice as necessary for the patients they serve. Wax was honored with the cover of Medical Economics for his work in radio and media, later serving on the Medical Economics Journal editorial board.

