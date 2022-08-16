The Biden administration has brought a “nightmare” upon America as it “dragged us into the Dark Ages” and “raped half the nation,” according to conservative radio legend Michael Savage, who deemed the recent FBI raid on former President Trump’s estate a violation of his Fourth Amendment rights as he slammed hypocritical “liberals” for “cheering” on “fascism.”

Appearing on Newsmax TV’s The Count on Saturday night, Savage asserted that the raid last week was “more than a witch hunt.”

“The number one issue is [that] this raid is not about a man – it’s about a nation,” he said.

“They raped the nation,” he added. “They raped half the nation with this raid.”

