Hear rare glimpses into Savage’s remarkable journey from a kid in Queens to the top of the radio airwaves as he marks a momentous day in his career. Donating key manuscripts and archives to a renowned research library, Savage recalls memories you’re hearing for the first time! The special day for Savage coincides with a consequential day for all of Western Civilization. As Savage looks back on his own history, he shares the importance of Shavuot, the Jewish people commemorating God’s giving of The Ten Commandments to Moses on Mount Sinai.

