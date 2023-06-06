Savage delivers a free association monologue inspired by “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” as we face an America similar to the song’s opening line,”When all the world is a hopeless jumble…” Savage returns to his book Trickle Down Tyranny, warning that ,”The loss of a nation’s pride cannot be restored.” Biden has smashed the economy, demoralized the army, and gutted our pride. The media has enabled the Left to target America’s true patriots and collapse the Middle Class. Savage exposes the radical architects of America’s decline.

