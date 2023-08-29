The SOFT COUP is HERE

Retired FBI Special Agent Mark Wauck breaks down the soft coup that threatens America’s hegemony and disrupts the current world order. Wauck and Savage discuss: What is the Russian perspective? How the media and administration are gaslighting Americans. Why does Russia see the US supporting traditional enemies? The shameless slaughter of Ukrainian soldiers. Will there be a rebellion within the Ukrainian military leadership? Zelensky lashes out at countries supporting him. Why is Russia not using maximum force? How foreign money perpetuated the Russia Hoax and funded other policies. Why Putin is the biggest obstacle to the globalist agenda. What is the truth behind the Niger coup? Where is the anti-war movement?

