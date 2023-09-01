INSIDE THE PLOT TO DESTROY ART & SCIENCE

Learn how the LEFT is dismantling the great art and great science of the West. Savage shares how cinema, art, and music have devolved. Learn how progressives have hijacked academia and culture and how science has been ransacked by bureaucrats and profiteers. Why the Leftists are diminishing the men who built this nation. Why we must study Mao Tse-Tung and the Cultural Revolution to understand the Left’s evil and dangerous blueprint for America.

To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheMichaelSavageShow