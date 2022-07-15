No Jill, Latinos are not like Tacos and Jews are not like Knishes: Savage sounds off on the latest headlines including the infamous Jill Biden gaffe and much more. Next, Breitbart’s John Nolte joins Savage to break down how Biden is dividing and destroying America by design. Both expose Biden’s tyrannical regime and their efforts to make the American population compliant. Nolte predicts where the midterm elections might lead the country; how moral panic and the military industrial complex have made Zelensky a saint. And, then some conversation about The Soprano’s and Mohamed Ali.

