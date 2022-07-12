Conversation with Miranda Devine about violence and dope, Ukraine War, Biden, Kamala, Michelle Obama and Trump (episode #459)

The always fabulous Miranda Devine of the New York Post joins Savage to discuss the nightmarish headlines across America and the world at large. Devine questions the role of marijuana use in the July 4th massacre and other major mass shootings. The two share their horror over the attack on the NY bodega owner and the entitlement of criminals today. Then, Savage and Devine turn to politics: Will Trump run in 2024? Who will be the Democratic candidate? Could the Democratic party be redeemed? Will Putin use his nuclear arsenal? Can we trust Biden with nuclear codes? And what’s up with Zelensky’s green shirt?

