Savage describes his dream about the Last Elephant, Biden’s first actions: appointing transgender to Dept. of HHS, and bringing in a bust of Hugo Chavez, monologue on the Inauguration of Fear and Loathing, Savage breaks down the 17 executive orders signed by Biden yesterday. Savage reads analysis from special forces soldier titled Winter is Coming, Savage describes what life is like under communist rule by reading from Life and Death in Shanghai by Nien Cheng