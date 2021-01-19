The Savage Nation:

Michael Savage stands outside the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis TN, where Martin Luther King was assassinated in 1968.

In his latest podcast, Savage talks about the odd coincidence that brought him there (mechanical trouble on a flight from FL to CA) and how it had the markings of “God’s Hand” in his life. He had been greatly moved as young man, hearing King speak.

He relates the near mystical feeling he was surrounded by, standing in this parking lot some 40 years later with the original cars still parked there.