Who are the plastic conservatives? Savage delivers a scathing treatise on the powers working to bring down our republic. He clarifies his stance on Trump vs. Desantis. Savage then outlines his platform if he were to run for the presidency. Hear Savage’s plan to save America, why he resisted socialism, and how the communists have used sexual liberation to tear down our society. Lastly, why we need to bring back HUAC in today’s America.

