THE IMPORTANCE OF FATHERHOOD (episode #501)

Hear Savage in a rare, personal interview on fatherhood with Alec Lace of the First Class Fatherhood podcast. Savage shares his childhood memories of his own father and how it formed his approach to parenting. Savage expresses the uncertainties of parenting and coming to terms with family. What is the meaning of honor thy father and thy mother? How do you be a good parent with no book to guide you? Then, how has the fatherless crisis affected society? How is critical race theory and woke education corrupting our children? Why is there an escalation in youth suicides? How can parents raise children today as society becomes more depraved?

Bonus Podcast: Savage Slams Larry David and Alec Baldwin

THE PLASTIC CONSERVATIVE (episode #498)

SAVAGE’S THANKSGIVING SPECIAL

 COOKING THE PERFECT  TURKEY

The Assassination of America; Post-Election Blues

A BLACK EYE, NOT A RED WAVE-THE MORNING AFTER PILL

THE GREAT BIG ELECTION SPECIAL

Pelosi Mansion Attack – All the Latest

HAS THE FAR LEFT DESTROYED WESTERN CIVILIZATION?

Join now!

You may like these posts