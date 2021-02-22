‘THE DEATH OF TALK – HOW EXTREMISTS ARE USING RACE TO CANCEL FREE SPEECH’ – The Michael Savage Show, Monday February 22, 2021

Constant drum beat against “white privilege” leading to the death of talk and of Western Civ.; When I was banned in Britain nobody defended me; The guillotine is falling across America right now; Violence is being fueled by media and universities; The dangers of cancel culture; NY Public Schools demand parents examine their “whiteness,” even create “levels of “whiteness.” Industry of hate being promulgated by the left; “White Fragility” by rad prof explained; France says ‘wokeness” coming from US will lead to the death of France and Western Civilization, Britain’s Nigel Farage echoes Macron; White Male Inventions

