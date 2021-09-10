September 11, 2001 – A day that truly will live in infamy. Many Americans are forgetting the crucial lessons of that terrible day. They don’t realize the shock that is awaiting us here in America. Another terrorist attack, as sure as we’re sitting here. What form it will take is anyone’s guess. But if it happens the Biden administration will blame white supremacy at first, and then they will try to seize our guns. Trump destroyed ISIS but the Taliban has flourished and now Biden is bringing in unvetted “refugees” from Afghanistan. Barry Goldwater said: “Extremism in the defense of Liberty is no vice.” Be an extremist. Do not shrink from the fight against socialism and the corrupt Biden administration. But remember you can be an extremist without being violent. Other topics in this podcast: unresolved incidents since 9/11: the Navy Seals killed in a helicopter crash in 2011, why no formal investigation? And the radical Islamist Ft. Hood shooter who shouted “Allah!” but deemed “workplace violence”. Jack Hatfield series was about radical Islam and Chinese terrorists (as relevant today as when first written). Moving archival audio of Savage’s 9/11 broadcast: This is your Pearl Harbor. What will it take for the country to wake up? Where are our leaders? Ultra tolerance is killing America. Savage’s son Russell calls in – “People don’t react until it is too late”.

