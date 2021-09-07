In this blockbuster podcast, Savage leaves behind a world in collapse due to Biden’s merry pranksters, and takes on something that may be far more important! Information of VITAL importance to the health of you and those you love. There is a clear connection between Covid and Marijuana. It has long been known that marijuana suppresses the immune system. Savage cites several research studies, including one from 2003 which came out long before pot was turned into a multi-billion-dollar business thanks to funding from George Soros and others who wish to keep the population doped up and non-analytical.In support of these insights, Savage references peer reviewed studies from top-notch universities and the National Institute on Drug Abuse, and advances a research proposal of his own: A retrospective study of covid patients, asking them if and how much marijuana they ingest and the method of ingestion. Then correlate that with their covid outcome.

Related