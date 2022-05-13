TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE, ALARMING NEWS + The Famous Free Speech Presentation

With each passing day, we are losing our nation under the deranged ‘leadership’ of the Biden Administration. While many Americans slept, Pelosi and the gangsters agreed on a $40 billion spending bill to arm Ukraine; money that will likely flow back into the pockets of the lawmakers and lobbyists that created it. Savage breaks down how Washington is acting like the mobsters on The Sopranos. While the creatures of D.C. veer closer to global warfare, unelected officials like Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine push for the moral collapse of our youth, claiming that ‘gender-affirming’ care such as puberty blockers are universally accepted in the medical community. Then, listen back to a speech that was truly before its time; Savage’s address to the Commonwealth Club of California foretelling the demise of the free press and the dangers of the Government Media Complex.

