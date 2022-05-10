In his last remarks as President, Eisenhower warned against the threat of the military industrial complex. Decades later, Savage sounded the alarm on the greatest danger to our democracy: “The Government-Media Complex.” Today, the perils Savage foretold are plaguing our nation as never before; as the media no longer serves as the watchdog for the people, but rather, the mouthpiece of bureaucracy. Savage examines how the media became more entrenched with progressive officials during the Obama era and continues under Biden, weighing in on the new MSNBC contributor Jen Psaki and her outrageous introduction of the incoming Press Secretary. As the Left destroys our nation through intimidation, Savage issues a clarion call to true Patriots: If our country is to be saved, independent and conservative voices must speak up and overcome the fear that now darkens the sunlight of freedom in America.

Related