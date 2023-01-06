Speaker of the House of Ill Repute with Jeff Rovin

While the House of Representatives devolves into chaos,what do we make of the current conservative climate? Novelist Jeff Rovin, best known for his work with the Tom Clancy series, is back for a wide-ranging discussion on the most pressing topics to kick off 2023. Is Mitch Mcconell pulling the strings behind closed doors? What has happened to our justice system as the Crypto Crook Sam Bankman – Fried conceals his bail guarantors and Ghislaine Maxwell hides her clients? Is it time to move away from the toxic digital influencers and concentrate on the tangible? What can we expect in the Republican presidential primaries? Always a riveting conversation, Hear Savage and Rovin weave from the trivial to the sublime.

