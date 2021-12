Savages Final Radio Show on December 31, 2020: Radio revolutionized America. Thank you to the Listeners. Paul Revere Society and Conservative Conventions. Milestones of the Savage Nation (National Radio Hall of Fame, Electing Trump, Etc.). “IF” by Rudyard Kipling. How COVID affects different ethnic groups, and how medications may have an effect. Callers discussing why they love the Savage Nation. Interview with Dr. Savage’s son Russ.

