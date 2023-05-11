The estimated cost of reparations for slavery in California — which entered the Union as a free state in 1850 — has risen to $800 billion, 2.5 times the annual state budget. Radical activists are demanding payments to be made despite no resident of the state being held as a slave. Savage details why reparations are theft on ALL Americans. The big reparations lie; No, slavery did not build America; 10 reasons against reparations for slavery; American history being erased; Sound of Dems constantly calling for reparations.

