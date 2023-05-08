Hear Part 2 of Savage’s broadcast from October 12, 2000:

Savage warned how diversity training would weaken our military. Hear this radio broadcast from October 12, 2000, as Savage reacts to the attack of the USS Cole in Yemen. Listen as Savage, once again, predicted how the radical Left would subvert our nation’s Borders, Language, and Culture.

