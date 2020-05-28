WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29, 2020 – ‘FASCISM WITH A SMILEY STICKER’

CA Governor Gavin Newsom is drunk on power refusing to reopen the state; If Trump bails out the states, Savage will not vote to reelect; Governors have more power over their residents than Hitler in Nazi Germany; Fascism has arrived, not with a swastika, but with a smiley face sticker; Savage shares his 1974 description of a bull being slaughtered; Bill de Blasio threatens to arrest Jews at a funeral but allows stripper parties to continue.