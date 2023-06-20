Jack Posobiec, Senior Editor of Human Events and veteran intelligence officer of the United States Navy, is back to expose the truth behind Antifa. Having infiltrated Antifa’s ranks, Posobiec offers in-depth knowledge on the radical anarchist group. Hear Savage and Posobiec on Antifa’s secret history that dates back to Weimar Germany, how the communists and Antifa worked together to destabilize Germany, Antifa’s funding and their connection to George Soros, the group’s similarities to Mao’s Red Guard, what to expect for the 2024 election, and how Antifa thugs are receiving training from foreign radical groups. Then, Posobiec explains how the CIA is no longer Jack Bauer’s walking in the halls of Langley, but Ivy League girls in high-heels who need trigger warnings before briefings on the deaths in Ukraine. Hear the chilling details about what the radical Antifa has in store…

