Is our Republic on the brink of collapse? Nearly a decade ago, Savage warned the growing political divide would have catastrophic consequences in his book Stop The Coming Civil War. Hear how Savage outlined the long march to statelessness and corruption: a purge of all the true patriots from the Pentagon; the economic conditions that are setting us up for civil war; the war on our Borders, Language, Culture; the war against the middle class; the Leninist agenda behind the radical Left; how Biden’s foreign policy is leading us towards a socialist world order; the shocking details about Ukraine that Savage included in his 2014 release. Hear how we must fight the political hostility from the Left and what must be done to stop the coming civil war.

