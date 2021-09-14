In this podcast Savage regretfully reminds us that there’s a very real threat of Islamic jihad right here in our homeland. Is it NOT xenophobia when we see a man forcing his wife to wear a burqa and judge him to be a remnant of 8th century barbarism. Nor is it xenophobia when we acknowledge that 9/11 was carried out by militant Muslim jihadists hoping for paradise with 72 virgins. In “A short history lesson”, Savage enumerates the vicious crimes committed over the past half century by Muslim males. From Sirhan Sirhan killing Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, to the hijacking of commercial flights in the 1970s, the military barracks bombing in Beirut, the Achille Lauro, the Boston bombing, the Ft. Hood shooting, etc. Right up to modern day attacks by Palestinians against Jews in our city streets. Muslim males celebrate their vicious attacks with shouts of “Allahu Akbar!” If not a religious motivation, then why shout a religious motto? Savage then hosts a GREAT INTERVIEW with Steven Emerson, a foremost Muslim scholar who tells us that the likelhood of new jihadist terror within the borders of the United States, is very high. Thanks to Biden’s submissive international stance combined with his importing of 100,000 unvetted Afghan refugees. He believes the “inspirational” aspect of the Kabul Taliban victory will create terror cells around the world.

