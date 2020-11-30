The Washington Times (Originally published May, 2017):

Conservative radio talk show host Michael Savage is petitioning President Trump to pressure the British government into dropping its travel ban against him, which was imposed eight years ago this Friday.

Mr. Savage was added to a list of 22 individuals banned from the U.K. on May 5, 2009, under former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. The best-selling author and National Radio Hall of Fame inductee was accused of fostering hatred for his comments on immigration and Islam, earning him a spot on the list that included Hamas terrorist leader Yunis Al-Astal and former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard Stephen Donald Black.

On July 12, 2010, the government of then-Prime Minister David Cameron announced that Mr. Savage would continue to be banned from the country. According to WND.com, the British government has never specified what Mr. Savage said that resulted in him being added to the list.

More than 9,500 people have signed a petition launched Tuesday urging Mr. Trump and his State Department to demand that the U.K. lift its travel ban against the radio host.

“It is outrageous that a Western nation would ban a popular American commentator with millions of listeners and several New York Times bestselling books to ‘balance’ its list, apparently fearing it would be accused of being biased against Muslims,” the petition states. “Michael Savage has never advocated violence, and his political views are protected by the First Amendment, which is rooted in the civil-rights tradition that began with Britain’s Magna Carta.”

