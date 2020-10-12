ORIGINALLY BROADCAST APRIL 3, 2020:

Sorcery, Illness and Social Control in a Philippine Municipality.

Savage digs a monograph out of his collection and finds that it describes what we are seeing today. Anthony Fauci is today’s sorcerer and Dr. Birx is the sorcerer’s apprentice! Government exercising social control during pandemic; Fauci has become power hungry; What should be done to combat the pandemic? Coronavirus becoming a Frankenstein virus; Savage says “Selective quarantining needed, as well as reopening the country” … Government is drunk on its power right now and people are complying without a whimper’ Could Fauci become the ultimate fall guy? We thought this was America.