Savage states his expertise in botanical medicine; his many years as a plant hunter. Explains the chemistry and pharmacology & effects on different regions of the mind and body. What is THC and CBD. How cannabinoids act. The methods of consumption and negative health effects of THC. Reads from the many scientific studies which expose the dangerous effects. States should be decriminalized & controlled because proven to be addictive. Discusses positive effects of CBD. How ‘weed’ is made to appear harmless to control the population in the same manner as the Chinese once controlled by opium.