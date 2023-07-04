Savage speaks with conservative firebrand Kari Lake whose gubernatorial campaign inspired and captivated the nation. Kari tells Savage how a near fatal flight would change the direction of her life. A former news anchor, Kari reveals the corruption in the media, motivated by greed and globalism. Hear how she once took a trip with Cindy McCain to Cambodia. Lake and Savage share their admiration for Barry Goldwater; the original MAGA candidate. Listen as she details: how she survived being canceled, what we must ALL do to save America, and why she was labeled ‘The Most Dangerous Politician in America.’

