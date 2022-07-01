January 6th Capitol Security Chief found DEAD! Natural causes? + Dem city crime wave (Episode #456)

Hours before the surprise hearing, Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger died suddenly. Stenger was in charge of Capitol security on January 6 and blamed ‘professional agitators’ for the escalation of events. Savage speculates whether we should be suspicious of his untimely death.

Savage discusses this and more with Tom Sarnicola, author Of No Kings, No Kooks: Confessions Of A National Security Agent. Sarnicola spent 15 years as a federal Special Agent conducting national security and background investigations for government and military personnel, and became a listener of the Savage Nation after hearing it first from his late Italian mother.

As promised, hear the second part of Savage’s interview with a journalist and filmmaker. A self-professed left-leaning individual; The journalist describes how progressives have hijacked the Left and have become a party of extremism. He outlines how the lawlessness of democratic policies are causing the decline of once great cities.

