Howard Stern says N-word too many times during awful blackface impression that should have Libs yelling “CANCEL!”

If there was ever a blackface impression that should have Democrats up in arms, it’s this one by Howard Stern. But be warned before you push play, it is NSFW. I didn’t count, but Howard Stern says the n-word a lot as he stands beside Sherman Hemsley, as they mockingly impersonate Ted Danson and his girlfriend at the time Whoopi Goldberg, who had been caught up in their own blackface controversy.

Here’s a 2-minute clip of him getting the free pass because he’s “a shock jock”. (WARNING: LANGUAGE!)

