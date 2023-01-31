Are we on the brink of World War III? Colonel Douglas Macgregor joins Savage to break down how the Biden Administration and other Western nations are fanning the flames of war. A tank expert, Macgregor describes the specifications of the tanks headed for Ukraine. Never backing down from the truth, he exposes how warmongers have exploited the Domino Theory to fund endless war; How NATO has caused the demise of Ukraine; From sky to sea, how Russia has caught up to America’s military hegemony; And the possible end of the nuclear arms control. Then, Macgregor sends a dire warning against the United States entering direct war with Russia and why he fears Western Civilization is at risk of collapse.

