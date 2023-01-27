Censorship Comes to America: The Supreme Court Is Next

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy joins Savage to expose the Left’s plan to silence Newsmax and conservative voices. As Newsmax TV has become one of the top news channels, beating CNN and others in the ratings, the mainstream media has made Newsmax its target. Hear how the Left wants to seize all forms of media to control the narrative. Then, Savage speaks with Judge Paul Summers, former Attorney General of Tennessee, about the plot to pack the Supreme Court. Listen to this shocking exposé on the extremist plan to transform America.  

Help Newsmax beat the censors! Get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com

To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheMichaelSavageShow

Reparations: I Won’t Pay A Dime

BIDEN PAPERS PLANTED? with Ben Weingarten

Should we be “compassionate” or “militant” conservatives?

Speaker of the House of Ill Repute with Jeff Rovin

THE ONLY BLACK MAN at an all WHITE FUNERAL & other memories

The Winter of Our Discontent (episode #506)

THE EDGE OF WORLD WAR 3? with Col Douglas Macgregor

THE IMPORTANCE OF FATHERHOOD (episode #501)

Bonus Podcast: Savage Slams Larry David and Alec Baldwin

THE PLASTIC CONSERVATIVE (episode #498)

SAVAGE’S THANKSGIVING SPECIAL

Join now!

You may like these posts