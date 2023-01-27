Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy joins Savage to expose the Left’s plan to silence Newsmax and conservative voices. As Newsmax TV has become one of the top news channels, beating CNN and others in the ratings, the mainstream media has made Newsmax its target. Hear how the Left wants to seize all forms of media to control the narrative. Then, Savage speaks with Judge Paul Summers, former Attorney General of Tennessee, about the plot to pack the Supreme Court. Listen to this shocking exposé on the extremist plan to transform America.



