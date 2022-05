A school shooting has once again gripped the hearts of the nation as evil has taken the lives of 21 innocent men, women, and children who were shot down in a shocking massacre. Savage asks who is to blame for this bloodshed? Should we hold social media companies responsible? What restrictions should be made on firearms? How do mind-altering SSRIs play a role in these horrific murders? How was the killer able to purchase these weapons? Is it time to stop violent video games?

