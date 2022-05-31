CYANIDE; A CHILDHOOD STORY

A master at story-telling, Savage shares a new passage from a forthcoming novel; a novel he may never release. In a lighthearted message, he transports the listener back to the America of yesteryear, recalling his youth in New York City in “Cyanide.”
For this holiday week, hear more favorite memories from Savage’s repertoire. Sit back and enjoy classic Savage pieces including “Dead Man’s Pants”, “Fat Al’s Tuna”, “Lessons from A Tuna Fish Sandwich”, and “When Pasta Was Spaghetti.”

GUNS, GAMES, MEDS & SHOOTINGS

MONKEYPOX AND THE POX OF WAR

CANNABIS: THE JOYS AND DANGERS

ADVICE TO NO ONE + THE WAR HEATS UP + MORE DEPRESSING NEWS

BIG SIS IS AMISS; FREE SPEECH IS NOT FREE

NEW PODCAST! WAR or PEACE

THE DEATH OF FAITH IN AMERICA

Bonus Podcast! “Dr. Savage on Newsmax TV”

WHAT A RUSSIAN EMP BLAST WOULD DO   +  BIRTHDAY EXTRAVAGANZA

NEW PODCAST! DOOMSDAY: A RUSSIAN EMP  +  BIRTHDAY EXTRAVAGANZA

Dr. Savages Rare Private Special Forces Dinner Speech

Join now!

You may like these posts