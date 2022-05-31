A master at story-telling, Savage shares a new passage from a forthcoming novel; a novel he may never release. In a lighthearted message, he transports the listener back to the America of yesteryear, recalling his youth in New York City in “Cyanide.”

For this holiday week, hear more favorite memories from Savage’s repertoire. Sit back and enjoy classic Savage pieces including “Dead Man’s Pants”, “Fat Al’s Tuna”, “Lessons from A Tuna Fish Sandwich”, and “When Pasta Was Spaghetti.”

