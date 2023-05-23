Hear the shocking truth about who owns the hotels housing the flood of illegal aliens brought in by the Biden Gang. While the leftist maniacs refuse to screen border crossers, Savage details the infectious diseases that put our population at risk. Hear his fiery rebuke of the radical Left subverting our borders, our language, and our culture; have we reached the beginning of the end of our civilization?

Want to listen to the podcast WITHOUT the ads? Become a premium member here and enjoy ad-free listening!

To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheMichaelSavageShow