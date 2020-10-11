ORIGINALLY BROADCAST AUGUST 31, 2020:

The death wish of America by Biden, BLM, Antifa and others; Man suspected in deadly Portland shooting calls himself ‘100% ANTIFA’; What should Trump do about Portland? Antifa.com redirects to Joe Biden’s website; How the Insurrection Act can be applied today in Portland and other cities; New Covid stats; Based on the recommendation of doctors Fauci and Birx the US shut down the entire economy based on 9,000 American deaths to the China coronavirus; Savage health scare story.

