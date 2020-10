ORIGINALLY BROADCAST SEPTEMBER 15, 2020:

From the Eagle to the Beagle in Two Generations; How can America win the war against itself? Savage finds old photos of himself; Biden not qualified for office; Jewish holidays approaching and Synagogues are closed, Savage disapproves; Man is a defiant creature; There is no more California; Cancel culture akin to fascism; Historic peace deal signed; Israel lockdowns; Our Fight for America hits bookstores today.

