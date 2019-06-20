THE NEOCONS

Don’t expect support from the sellout Republicans against the liberal warmongers. There are some who supported Trump, but the party and Congress are still infested with neoconservatives who are just as bloodthirsty as the liberals, albeit for different reasons. Where the liberals believe they can make the whole world equal through “humanitarian war,” the neocons have a much more traditional goal: They want to rule the entire world. Global hegemony not only fulfills their lust for power; it helps their crony capitalist friends on Wall Street and in Corporate America.

The first thing you must understand about the neoconservatives is they’re not really conservatives. The movement was founded by liberals who left the party because it became too antiwar over Vietnam. These people don’t care about limited government or conservative values. They’re all for big welfare programs like Medicare Part D as long as they are set free to wage constant war all over the planet.

The terrorist attack of September 11, 2001, was the greatest thing ever to happen to these faux conservatives because it gave them an excuse to push for wars they’d wanted for an entire decade. They had been writing letters to Bill Clinton demanding he invade Iraq for practically Clinton’s entire presidency.

Luckily, Bill was too busy chasing interns around the Oval Office desk to get around to it. Besides, he had his own, liberal, “humanitarian war” to wage in Yugoslavia. Liberals call for setting Islamofascists free to decimate relatively free countries humanitarian.

But the neoconservatives were all for Obama and Clinton wrecking the Middle East. They just didn’t think they were doing it right. If you don’t believe me, look up the Project for a New American Century (PNAC). That was the neocons’ think tank in the 1990s and it laid out their entire plan. You won’t find their original website, because they’ve taken it down, but there are researchers who’ve preserved their awful ideas in mirror sites.

PNAC talked about overthrowing Saddam Hussein long before 9/11 and how the United States had about twenty years after the fall of the Soviet Union to do whatever it wanted on the international stage, before any new superpower was likely to emerge to challenge them. They said the United States should greatly increase military spending and use the war machine to “challenge regimes hostile to our interests and values.”

That’s just neocon-speak for war and regime change.

It’s also a very succinct statement of their philosophy. Regimes hostile to their values refers to the liberal dream of remaking the whole world into a progressive social democracy. As I said, these are liberals at heart, although I don’t think the neoconservatives really care about liberating oppressed people. They do care about hegemony and corporatism, and “hostile to our interests” refers to regimes that don’t go along with their globalist economic plans. The neocons added the interests of their friends at multinational corporations to liberal humanitarian war insanity. That allows them to sell wars for profit as humanitarian at the same time.