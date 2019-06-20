BREITBART:

The status quo of demographic change via immigration — both lawful and unlawful — will destroy the Republican Party’s future political fortunes, warned Michael Savage.

The migration phenomenon, estimated Savage, is a failure on the part of President Donald Trump.

Savage called on the IRS to strip Catholic Church-affiliated charities of their charitable status, which afford them tax exemptions and permission to issue charitable receipts to donors and other benefactors.

Asked for comment on the status quo of insecurity along the U.S.-Mexico border, Savage told Breitbart News via statement:

Step 1: Eliminate the 501(c)(3) status of Catholic charities and other gangs flooding the U.S. with illegals. Instant stop to the flow! Not threaten, but do it and announce it! Step 2: Begin by deporting the non-citizens in U.S. prisons! Almost 28% of the entire prison population… do no announce in advance. Just do it!

Savage said on Tuesday’s edition of his radio show:

What would someone do if they really wanted to stop those illegals pouring in? All coming in with new haircuts, new hairdos, new jeans, new shoes. Where are they getting the money from? It’s coming from Catholic charities, Baptist Family Services and hundreds of other organizations making billions of dollars a year off the federal government. You stop it through them. You could’ve stopped it by cutting off their 501(c)(3) status. Immediately Catholic charities would stop what they’re doing to this country.

“Catholic charities are a business entity that make a fortune off of illegal aliens,” determined Savage.

Savage’s criticisms of the president over status quo of illegal immigration and southern border insecurity were also featured in a Tuesday-published profile of the talk radio figure in the New York Times.

“If Hillary were president, there’d be riots on the border,” said Savage during his eponymous radio show in May, according to the New York Times. “Nobody would tolerate this on the right. So why are they sitting this out?”